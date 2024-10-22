Janus International Group (JBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Janus International Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Janus International Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. On average, analysts expect Janus International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Janus International Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

