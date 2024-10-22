JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $48.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JD. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

