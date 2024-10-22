Jeffrey J. Conroy Acquires 115,110 Shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy acquired 115,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $33,381.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,330,110 shares in the company, valued at $385,731.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JFBR opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Jeffs’ Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

