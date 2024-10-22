Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Major Shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy Acquires 78,000 Shares of Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

