Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Lifted to “Strong Sell” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

JRONY opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.02%. Research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

