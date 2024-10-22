Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

