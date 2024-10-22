JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPM opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average is $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $641.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

