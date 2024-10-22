Kennicott Capital Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,572,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.