Kennicott Capital Management LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.