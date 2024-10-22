KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.94.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 399.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in KeyCorp by 274.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 243,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

