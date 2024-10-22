Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

