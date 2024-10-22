Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.14% of MasterCraft Boat worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $24.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.