Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 573,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 551,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,302 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 145,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,161,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $411.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

