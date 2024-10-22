Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $968.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.00.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

