Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $348,206,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $110,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in McDonald’s by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $308,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD opened at $314.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.01. The company has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

