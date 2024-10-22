Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,799,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,730,000 after buying an additional 1,298,167 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,215,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 243,988 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

