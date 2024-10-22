Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.65.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

