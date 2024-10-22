Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,021,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 1,776,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 605,324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,809,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 418,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 391,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,602,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OSUR opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $303.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

