Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $63,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,415,000 after buying an additional 2,841,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,472,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 804,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,026,639 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. Analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

