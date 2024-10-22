Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.