Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

