Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.