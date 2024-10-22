Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

