Leerink Partnrs Has Weak Outlook for CVS Health Q1 Earnings

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Saturday, October 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

