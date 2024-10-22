Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lindsay Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:LNN opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.61.
Lindsay Company Profile
