Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LNN opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.52. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

