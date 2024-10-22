Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 301.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after buying an additional 255,828 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Logitech International by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,615,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $67.82 and a one year high of $102.59.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

