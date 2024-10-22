LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LXU stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.41. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $650.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

