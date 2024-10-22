LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LSB Industries Stock Down 1.2 %
LXU stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.41. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $650.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on LSB Industries
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LSB Industries
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.