Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

