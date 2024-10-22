Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.16.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $264.97 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $266.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.