Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.52), with a volume of 347984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.47 ($4.62).

MSLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.80) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £878.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 331.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 315.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Matt Pullen bought 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($64,933.39). Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

