Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.52), with a volume of 347984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.47 ($4.62).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MSLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.45) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.80) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Marshalls
Marshalls Stock Performance
Marshalls Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Matt Pullen bought 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($64,933.39). Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marshalls
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.