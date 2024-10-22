Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $95.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Masco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

