McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $228,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

