Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

