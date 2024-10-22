MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,100.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,038.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,770.04. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

