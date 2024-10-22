Mirion Technologies (MIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $0.37-0.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.370-0.420 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MIR opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,857.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $568,947. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

