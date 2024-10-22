Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.950 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOD opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOD. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

