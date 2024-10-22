Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MONDY

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Mondi has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.4533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.