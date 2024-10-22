Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised Mondi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MONDY

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.4533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.