Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Up 12.8% – What’s Next?

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,675 ($47.71) and last traded at GBX 3,665 ($47.59). 321,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 103,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250 ($42.20).

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 14.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,029.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,698.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.27, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,580.15%.

Insider Activity

About Morgan Sindall Group

In other news, insider Kelly Gangotra bought 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.34) per share, for a total transaction of £29,542.50 ($38,356.92). 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

