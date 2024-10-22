Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $55.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

