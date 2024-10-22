Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 85.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 828,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 166,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 348.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 169,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 131,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $33.20.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

