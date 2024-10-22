Net Worth Advisory Group Buys New Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 433,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 394,763 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATEC opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. Alphatec’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

