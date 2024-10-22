Net Worth Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASTL opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

