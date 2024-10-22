Net Worth Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,918 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
