Net Worth Advisory Group Buys Shares of 21,446 Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 819.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sasol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sasol by 247.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth $78,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

