Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $172,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Unisys by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $474.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unisys

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.