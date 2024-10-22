Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $203,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $424.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $424.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

