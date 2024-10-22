Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $221,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average is $199.67. The company has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

