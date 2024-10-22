Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $227,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.89. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

