Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 209.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

