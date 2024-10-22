Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 47.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,550 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellium by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after buying an additional 257,618 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 14.1% in the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after buying an additional 234,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Constellium Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. Constellium’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.